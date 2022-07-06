Cutler Group LP Has $61,000 Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cutler Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 28,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 33,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

NYSE:CM opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

