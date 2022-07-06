Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.