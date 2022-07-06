Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,364 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.39. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

