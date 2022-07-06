State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 360 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of AdvanSix worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $906.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $479.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.77 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

AdvanSix Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.