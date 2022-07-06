Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,233 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,836 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,614,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.08 and a 200-day moving average of $289.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

