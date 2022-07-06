Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.1% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

