Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.