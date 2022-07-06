State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

NYSE:EHC opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

