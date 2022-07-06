State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 675 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of ProAssurance worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 162.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. TheStreet lowered ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.33. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

ProAssurance Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.