Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey Purchases 175,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 742,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,983.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Beyond Air stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

XAIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Beyond Air by 96.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.