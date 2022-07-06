Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.39. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

