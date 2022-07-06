Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $912,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $6,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,967,800.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $1,827,200.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,959,000.00.

DUOL stock opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

