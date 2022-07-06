Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

