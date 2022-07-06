iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Lowered by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,802.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 75,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 64,998 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $220.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

