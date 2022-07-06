Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 487 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,615,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,876,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $220.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

