Cooper Financial Group Has $664,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

NYSE:DHR opened at $255.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.47.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

