Cooper Financial Group Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

