Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period.
Shares of SCHZ opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29.
