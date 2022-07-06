Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,952,000 after buying an additional 256,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,617,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $388.77 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.35 and a 200-day moving average of $538.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

