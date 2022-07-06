Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lifted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 79,382 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

