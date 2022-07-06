Cooper Financial Group Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,073 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $51.13.

