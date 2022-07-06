iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lifted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $172.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

