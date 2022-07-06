Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 4,000 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quaero Capital S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.2% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $151.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

