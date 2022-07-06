JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,073 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 182,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,399 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 76,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.13.

