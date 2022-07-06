Cooper Financial Group Has $945,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.059 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 153.62%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

