Cooper Financial Group Purchases 2,112 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.