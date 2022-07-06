Cooper Financial Group Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $172.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

