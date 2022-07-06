Cooper Financial Group Buys 29,483 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,951,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 470,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

