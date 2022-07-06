Cooper Financial Group Purchases 29,483 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

