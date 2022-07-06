Cooper Financial Group Has $4.13 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

SPYV stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

