The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $760,634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,375 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,615 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

BNS opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

