Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 460 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,865,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.91. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $155.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

