Insider Buying: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Purchases 6,800 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$100.84 per share, with a total value of C$685,678.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,764,612.50.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$90.87 per share, with a total value of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$89.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$601,861.67.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 10,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$928,717.92.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$90.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$91.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$929,278.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$95.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,370,484.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$96.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,253.27.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$97.50 per share, with a total value of C$380,234.01.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$98.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$521,149.00.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$89.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$86.79 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$122.39.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.