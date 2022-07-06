Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Buys C$1,370,484.00 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$95.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,370,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,786,488.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$90.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$89.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$601,861.67.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$89.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$928,717.92.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$90.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$91.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$929,278.14.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$96.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,253.27.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,234.01.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$98.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$521,149.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,000 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$100.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$400,902.00.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$89.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.20. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of C$86.79 and a 52 week high of C$123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$731.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCA. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.39.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

