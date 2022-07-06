Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after buying an additional 116,999 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,277,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.