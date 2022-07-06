B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.50.
BMRRY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.78) to GBX 385 ($4.66) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 460 ($5.57) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
BMRRY opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.
