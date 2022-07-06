Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Purchases C$928,717.92 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$89.30 per share, with a total value of C$928,717.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,019,437.56.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$90.87 per share, with a total value of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$89.83 per share, with a total value of C$601,861.67.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$90.69 per share, with a total value of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$91.11 per share, with a total value of C$929,278.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$95.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,370,484.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$96.22 per share, with a total value of C$452,253.27.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$97.50 per share, with a total value of C$380,234.01.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$98.33 per share, with a total value of C$521,149.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,000 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$100.23 per share, with a total value of C$400,902.00.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$89.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$97.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of C$86.79 and a 12-month high of C$123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$731.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 price target for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.39.

About Cogeco Communications (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.