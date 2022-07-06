Richard White Sells 238,771 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 238,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$38.36 ($26.27), for a total value of A$9,159,255.56 ($6,273,462.71).

On Thursday, June 23rd, Richard White sold 258,774 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$35.39 ($24.24), for a total value of A$9,158,011.86 ($6,272,610.86).

On Thursday, June 16th, Richard White sold 141,810 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$36.53 ($25.02), for a total value of A$5,180,319.30 ($3,548,163.90).

On Thursday, June 9th, Richard White sold 149,892 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$40.88 ($28.00), for a total value of A$6,127,584.96 ($4,196,976.00).

On Thursday, June 2nd, Richard White sold 155,086 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$41.75 ($28.60), for a total value of A$6,474,840.50 ($4,434,822.26).

On Thursday, May 19th, Richard White sold 158,664 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$40.83 ($27.97), for a total value of A$6,478,251.12 ($4,437,158.30).

On Thursday, May 12th, Richard White sold 161,412 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$40.11 ($27.47), for a total value of A$6,474,235.32 ($4,434,407.75).

On Thursday, May 5th, Richard White sold 149,927 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$43.19 ($29.58), for a total value of A$6,475,347.13 ($4,435,169.27).

On Thursday, April 28th, Richard White sold 116,073 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$44.67 ($30.60), for a total value of A$5,184,980.91 ($3,551,356.79).

On Thursday, April 21st, Richard White sold 112,134 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$46.37 ($31.76), for a total value of A$5,199,653.58 ($3,561,406.56).

On Wednesday, April 13th, Richard White sold 108,607 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$47.88 ($32.79), for a total value of A$5,200,103.16 ($3,561,714.49).

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

