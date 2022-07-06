Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.03%.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.