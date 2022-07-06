Cogeco Communications Inc. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$104.81 per share, with a total value of C$262,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$262,028.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$90.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$601,861.67.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 10,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$89.30 per share, with a total value of C$928,717.92.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.69 per share, with a total value of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$91.11 per share, with a total value of C$929,278.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$95.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,370,484.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,253.27.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,234.01.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$98.33 per share, with a total value of C$521,149.00.

CCA stock opened at C$89.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of C$86.79 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.20.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$731.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$122.39.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

