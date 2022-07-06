Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Acquires C$20,400.00 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.10 per share, with a total value of C$20,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,218 shares in the company, valued at C$750,811.80.
HBM stock opened at C$4.98 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.67.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
