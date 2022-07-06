Cogeco Communications Inc. Buys 10,200 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$91.11 per share, with a total value of C$929,278.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 78,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,124,465.74.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$90.87 per share, with a total value of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$89.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$601,861.67.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 10,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$89.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$928,717.92.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$90.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,546.45.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$95.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,370,484.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$96.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,253.27.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,234.01.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$98.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$521,149.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,000 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$100.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$400,902.00.

TSE:CCA opened at C$89.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of C$86.79 and a 1-year high of C$123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.20.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.39.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

