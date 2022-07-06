Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

DUK opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

