Financial Contrast: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 5E Advanced Materials and Vulcan Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vulcan Materials 0 6 10 0 2.63

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.84%. Vulcan Materials has a consensus target price of $206.07, indicating a potential upside of 42.48%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Vulcan Materials.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Vulcan Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Vulcan Materials 9.99% 10.49% 5.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Vulcan Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vulcan Materials $5.55 billion 3.46 $670.80 million $4.50 32.14

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as engages in the asphalt construction paving activity in Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, and Washington D.C. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

