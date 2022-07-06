ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.98. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

