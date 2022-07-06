Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) versus IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and IsoPlexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 7.51 -$73.52 million ($21.42) -0.19 IsoPlexis $17.26 million 6.45 -$81.57 million N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rapid Micro Biosystems and IsoPlexis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 444.87%. IsoPlexis has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 496.49%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -296.26% -44.23% -25.78% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

