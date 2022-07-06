Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

