Critical Analysis: Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) & CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Iveda Solutions and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 3 2 0 2.17

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.62%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A CCC Intelligent Solutions -32.32% -1.57% -0.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iveda Solutions and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $1.92 million 7.83 -$3.00 million N/A N/A CCC Intelligent Solutions $688.29 million 8.44 -$248.92 million $2.06 4.59

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 354% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution. In addition, it offers AI intelligent video search, smart utility, smart sensors, gateways, trackers, and IoT platforms. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

