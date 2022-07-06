Reviewing ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) and Its Rivals

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) is one of 946 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ rivals have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoPrecise Antibodies $13.70 million -$5.62 million -5.34 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Competitors $1.85 billion $247.89 million -2.54

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoPrecise Antibodies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Competitors 2681 12386 38534 610 2.68

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.80%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 109.80%. Given ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -89.89% -32.69% -27.79% ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Competitors -3,134.90% -136.35% -9.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies rivals beat ImmunoPrecise Antibodies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Get Rating)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes. Its services include custom antigen modeling, design, and manufacturing; B cell sorting, screening, and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multi-species antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing; antibody characterization on label-free biosensors and antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with multiplexed, high-throughput screening, and clone-picking; and cryopreservation. The company has research collaboration agreements with Pierre Fabre S.A for antibody discovery; and Elektrofi, Inc. to explore a high-concentration formulation of COVID-19 antibody cocktail, PolyTope TATX-03. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Victoria, Canada.

