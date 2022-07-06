OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.58.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday.

NYSE:OMF opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

